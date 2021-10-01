UrduPoint.com

Nine Die In Romanian Hospital Fire

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 03:17 PM

Nine die in Romanian hospital fire

A fire in a Romanian hospital has left nine coronavirus patients dead, rescue services said Friday, in the latest blaze in the EU member known for its dilapidated infrastructure

Bucharest, Oct 1 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :A fire in a Romanian hospital has left nine coronavirus patients dead, rescue services said Friday, in the latest blaze in the EU member known for its dilapidated infrastructure.

Flames engulfed the intensive care unit at a hospital in Constanta in south eastern Romania with nine people confirmed dead, rescue services said in a statement.

Some 100 people had to be evacuated, services spokesman Razvan Parconie told AFP.

"The fire is out, but the firefighters are still inside the hospital," he said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The head of the Silviu Cosa prefecture, where the hospital is located, said 10 Covid-19 patients were being treated in the hospital's ICU unit when the fire broke out.

Five patients died in January in a fire at a Bucharest hospital, two months after another blaze killed 15 patients in a hospital in Piatra Neamt in north eastern Romania.

Related Topics

Dead Fire Died Constanta Bucharest Romania January Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Secretary Health seeks report on student's death

Secretary Health seeks report on student's death

2 minutes ago
 Eight vehicles impounded in sargodha

Eight vehicles impounded in sargodha

2 minutes ago
 CPO reviews investigations of 68 murder cases of S ..

CPO reviews investigations of 68 murder cases of Saddar division

2 minutes ago
 US Submarines Transfer to Australia Threatens Non- ..

US Submarines Transfer to Australia Threatens Non-Proliferation Regime - Russia' ..

2 minutes ago
 Europe Risks Failing to Replenish 28% of UGS Gas R ..

Europe Risks Failing to Replenish 28% of UGS Gas Reserves - Russia's Gazprom

3 minutes ago
 Emirates Post launches five new services at Seamle ..

Emirates Post launches five new services at Seamless

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.