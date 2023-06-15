UrduPoint.com

Nine Drones Detected Over Crimea Overnight, 6 Downed, 3 Jammed - Region Head

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 15, 2023 | 09:00 AM

SIMFEROPOL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2023) Six drones were shot down and three more were grounded by electronic warfare equipment in the Crimea overnight, Sergey Aksenov, the head of the region, said Thursday.

"Nine UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) were detected over the territory of the Republic of Crimea overnight and in the morning: six were shot down by air defenses and three were jammed and grounded by electronic warfare equipment," Aksenov said on Telegram.

One of the drones detonated in the village of Dokuchaevo in the Krasnogvardeysky district, Aksenov said, adding that there were no casualties, but windows in a number of houses were smashed.

He added that emergency services were dispatched to the site of the accident and urged residents to remain calm and trust only verified sources of information.

