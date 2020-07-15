Nine EU Agencies Join Forces in Fight Against COVID-19 - Europol

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) Nine agencies of the EU's Justice and Home Affairs Council have started a dialogue to share their experience in assisting EU institutions and member states in their struggle against the COVID-19 pandemic, Europol, the EU Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation, said on Wednesday.

"In the past months, all JHA agencies have taken the necessary measures to ensure business continuity and uninterrupted operational support. At the same time, the Justice and Home Affairs agencies' network (JHAAN), under the chairmanship of Eurojust, has initiated a dialogue to share their experiences in dealing with the pandemic and consider new avenues for closer cooperation among the agencies and with key stakeholders inside and outside the EU," Europol said in a statement.

Apart from Europol, the bodies in question are the Agency for Law Enforcement Training, the Asylum Support Office, the Institute for Gender Equality, the Monitoring Centre for Drugs and Drug Addiction, the Agency for the Operational Management of Large-Scale IT Systems in the Area of Freedom, Security and Justice, the Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust), the Fundamental Rights Agency and the Border and Coast Guard Agency (Frontex).

The inter-agency dialogue will consider new ways of joint cooperation within and outside the EU, the statement added.

The JHA agencies have listed their individual and common efforts to deal with the impact of the pandemic in a joint paper, which was approved by the heads of agencies during a video conference earlier in July.