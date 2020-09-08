(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Nine foreign countries will join the Kavkaz-2020 strategic counter-terror drills in Russia later in September, while nine other nations will send their military observers, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"The upcoming strategic command and staff exercise Kavkaz-2020 will be held from September 21-26 and will complete this year's set of events dedicated to the armed forces' operational and military training. During the exercise, command and control of force groupings, formations and sub-units during joint counter-terror operations to localize and resolve armed conflicts will be practiced.

Military units from nine foreign countries are set to participate, while nine more countries will send military observers to Russia," Shoigu said at a meeting at the Defense Ministry.

The key drills will be held at Kapustin Yar and Ashuluk training grounds, and in the waters of the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea, the defense minister noted.

"Through this exercise, we will assess the Southern Military District's ability to guarantee military security in the south-west of the Russian Federation," Shoigu added.