UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Foreign Countries To Join Russia's Counter-Terror Drills Kavkaz In September - Shoigu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 23 seconds ago Tue 08th September 2020 | 03:01 PM

Nine Foreign Countries to Join Russia's Counter-Terror Drills Kavkaz in September - Shoigu

Nine foreign countries will join the Kavkaz-2020 strategic counter-terror drills in Russia later in September, while nine other nations will send their military observers, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2020) Nine foreign countries will join the Kavkaz-2020 strategic counter-terror drills in Russia later in September, while nine other nations will send their military observers, Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Tuesday.

"The upcoming strategic command and staff exercise Kavkaz-2020 will be held from September 21-26 and will complete this year's set of events dedicated to the armed forces' operational and military training. During the exercise, command and control of force groupings, formations and sub-units during joint counter-terror operations to localize and resolve armed conflicts will be practiced.

Military units from nine foreign countries are set to participate, while nine more countries will send military observers to Russia," Shoigu said at a meeting at the Defense Ministry.

The key drills will be held at Kapustin Yar and Ashuluk training grounds, and in the waters of the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea, the defense minister noted.

"Through this exercise, we will assess the Southern Military District's ability to guarantee military security in the south-west of the Russian Federation," Shoigu added.

Related Topics

Russia September From

Recent Stories

Cynthia D. Ritchie faces problem of access to inte ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Sports Council announces badminton tournamen ..

38 minutes ago

OIC, UNHCR Agree on a Joint Action Plan

38 minutes ago

Secretaries of SCO Security Councils to Meet on Se ..

25 seconds ago

Iraqi Army's Chief of Staff Invited to Visit Saudi ..

27 seconds ago

Rosatom to Deploy Nuclear Icebreaker Arktika in No ..

29 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.