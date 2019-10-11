Nine hurt as Kenyan plane veers off runway

An aircraft flying 55 people from Kenya's capital to tourist attraction Lamu island veered off the runway during takeoff, skidding into some trees and leaving nine injured, aviation officials said Friday

The plane, operated by domestic airline Silverstone Air, was to make a stop at port city Mombasa before heading to Lamu, home to a UNESCO world heritage site off Kenya's northern coast.

"This morning at around 9:00 am, a Fokker 50 aircraft... veered off the runway while departing from Wilson Airport, Nairobi. The aircraft had 55 souls on board, 50 passengers, 5 crew," the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) said in a statement.