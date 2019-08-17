UrduPoint.com
Nine Hurt In Accident At Fireworks Show In French Resort

Sat 17th August 2019

Toulouse, France, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :Nine people were injured during a fireworks display in a popular resort in southern France when one rocket misfired close to onlookers on the beach, firefighters said Saturday.

Three of those hurt in the incident on Friday night in Collioure were taken to hospital after the device "exploded very low" and rained down sparks on some of the 80,000 crowd, firefighters and the local prefecture said.

One person remained in hospital after surgery for a shoulder fracture.

The misfiring rocket was part of a show on a barge just off the port of Collioure, a small picturesque seaside town near the Spanish border whose 3,000 population mushrooms around 30-fold with summer tourists.

Three doctors on site swiftly intervened to treat those injured, the local prefecture said, adding local police have opened an investigation into the incident.

