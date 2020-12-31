Nine in 10 Americans Want Voting Reform Before Next Election - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2020) A 90 percent majority of US adults want reforms in voter registration, voting systems and ballot counting prior to the 2024 presidential election, according to a poll by Scott Rasmussen on Wednesday.

"While there are varying degrees of intensity, majorities of every measured demographic group say it is Very Important to improve the way that elections are conducted. That view is shared by 81% of Republicans, 58% of Independents, and 57% of Democrats," a press release explaining the poll said.

President Donald Trump, who continues to claim he lost the November election due to massive electoral fraud, managed to secure recounts in several Republican-leaning states where he lost to President-elect Joe Biden.

In chaotic days following the November 3 election, recounts failed to overturn results in any US state, as accounts of irregularities collected by Trump supporters fell far short of the volume needed to challenge Biden's victory margins.

US courts meanwhile have rejected dozens of lawsuits from the Trump campaign challenging election results.