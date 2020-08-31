UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine In 10 Countries Experience Disruption To Health Sector During COVID-19 Pandemic - WHO

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 06:46 PM

Nine in 10 Countries Experience Disruption to Health Sector During COVID-19 Pandemic - WHO

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruption to health services in nine out of 10 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, adding that low- and middle-income countries have faced the greatest difficulty

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has caused disruption to health services in nine out of 10 countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday, adding that low- and middle-income countries have faced the greatest difficulty.

The findings were taken from a fresh survey conducted by the global health body. In total, 105 countries filed reports as part of an investigation into the impact of the coronavirus disease on 25 core health services.

"Data collected from five regions over the period from March to June 2020 illustrate that almost every country (90%) experienced disruption to its health services, with low- and middle-income countries reporting the greatest difficulties," the WHO said in a press release accompanying the results of the investigation.

According to the survey, the COVID-19 pandemic has had the greatest impact on the delivery of routine immunizations, family planning and mental health care, and services to diagnose and treat cancer and other non-communicable illnesses.

"The survey shines a light on the cracks in our health systems, but it also serves to inform new strategies to improve healthcare provision during the pandemic and beyond," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO's director-general, said in the press release.

Responses from senior public health officials for the survey were collated between March and June, the WHO said.

Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic this past spring, many governments across the globe rolled back health care services. England's public health care provider urged hospitals in March to postpone non-urgent surgeries in order to ease the pressure on the health care sector following a rise in coronavirus disease cases.

Related Topics

World March June 2020 Cancer Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Tadweer launches ‘Al Dhafra Deserves’ environm ..

6 minutes ago

Abolishing boycott law ‘historic’ decision, US ..

36 minutes ago

UAE makes significant progress in combating money ..

36 minutes ago

Senate body reviewed schemes of Maritime Affairs

5 minutes ago

EU to Allocate Over $477Mln to Ensure COVID Vaccin ..

5 minutes ago

Rain beneficial for crops but not cotton

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.