Nine in 10 US Democrats Want Trump Impeached, 9 in 10 Republicans Want Him to Stay - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The vast majority of Democrat voters want President Donald Trump impeached, convicted and removed from office, nearly mirroring Republican voters' desire for him to remain in the White House, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Eighty-nine percent of Democrats currently say Trump should be impeached and removed from office," a Gallup press release summarizing the poll said. "Among Republicans, 92 percent reject Trump being impeached and removed from office while just 7 percent are in favor."

Gallup's update also found that 51 percent of all Americans favor of Trump's removal from office - a finding consistent with other major polls.

The release noted that the partisan gap between Democrat and Republican views on Trump are about twice the size of gaps prior to President Richard Nixon's 1974 resignation and President Bill Clinton's 1998 impeachment - a reflection of growing polarization in US politics during the Trump administration.

The gap on Clinton's impeachment was almost the same as it was for Nixon - 43 percentage points - according to the release.