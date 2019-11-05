UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine In 10 US Democrats Want Trump Impeached, 9 In 10 Republicans Want Him To Stay - Poll

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 6 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 09:10 PM

Nine in 10 US Democrats Want Trump Impeached, 9 in 10 Republicans Want Him to Stay - Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) The vast majority of Democrat voters want President Donald Trump impeached, convicted and removed from office, nearly mirroring Republican voters' desire for him to remain in the White House, a new Gallup poll revealed on Tuesday.

"Eighty-nine percent of Democrats currently say Trump should be impeached and removed from office," a Gallup press release summarizing the poll said. "Among Republicans, 92 percent reject Trump being impeached and removed from office while just 7 percent are in favor."

Gallup's update also found that 51 percent of all Americans favor of Trump's removal from office - a finding consistent with other major polls.

The release noted that the partisan gap between Democrat and Republican views on Trump are about twice the size of gaps prior to President Richard Nixon's 1974 resignation and President Bill Clinton's 1998 impeachment - a reflection of growing polarization in US politics during the Trump administration.

The gap on Clinton's impeachment was almost the same as it was for Nixon - 43 percentage points - according to the release.

Related Topics

White House Trump Same Gallup Democrats All From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid meets UAE team for First Globa ..

1 hour ago

Mohammed bin Rashid congratulates DUBAI FDI on win ..

1 hour ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Mini ..

1 hour ago

NCM: Tropical Cyclone Maha has no impact on UAE

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed briefed on Abu Dhabi’s five-year ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid visits Smart Police Station at ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.