UrduPoint.com

Nine Injured In Chemical Plant Fire In Iranian Industrial Town - Medics

Sumaira FH Published May 23, 2023 | 08:04 PM

Nine Injured in Chemical Plant Fire in Iranian Industrial Town - Medics

At least nine people were injured after a fire broke out at a chemical plant in the industrial town of Eshtehard in central Iran, Mohammad Baqer Khalafi, the director of the Red Crescent Society for Alborz province, said on Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) At least nine people were injured after a fire broke out at a chemical plant in the industrial town of Eshtehard in central Iran, Mohammad Baqer Khalafi, the director of the Red Crescent Society for Alborz province, said on Tuesday.

"According to the report ...

nine people were injured in this incident," Khalafi was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency.

He noted that a message about a fire caused by an explosion of a chemical reactor was transmitted to the Red Crescent Society's Control and Coordination Center.

Khalafi added that a team of doctors had been sent to the scene, according to Mehr.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Iran

Recent Stories

State of world population report provides infinite ..

State of world population report provides infinite possibilities for Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Info ministry rebuts news regarding May 25 holiday ..

Info ministry rebuts news regarding May 25 holiday

3 minutes ago
 16 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah in ..

16 habitual beggars caught, shifted to Panahgah in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Rs.81,000 fine imposed on 63 profiteers in Faisala ..

Rs.81,000 fine imposed on 63 profiteers in Faisalabad

3 minutes ago
 Over 3,000 Hajj Pilgrims arrives Madinah from Paki ..

Over 3,000 Hajj Pilgrims arrives Madinah from Pakistan

3 minutes ago
 Serious efforts to be made to resolve problems con ..

Serious efforts to be made to resolve problems confronted by exporters, SME sect ..

36 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.