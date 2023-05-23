Nine Injured in Chemical Plant Fire in Iranian Industrial Town - Medics

At least nine people were injured after a fire broke out at a chemical plant in the industrial town of Eshtehard in central Iran, Mohammad Baqer Khalafi, the director of the Red Crescent Society for Alborz province, said on Tuesday

TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) At least nine people were injured after a fire broke out at a chemical plant in the industrial town of Eshtehard in central Iran, Mohammad Baqer Khalafi, the director of the Red Crescent Society for Alborz province, said on Tuesday.

"According to the report ...

nine people were injured in this incident," Khalafi was quoted as saying by the Mehr news agency.

He noted that a message about a fire caused by an explosion of a chemical reactor was transmitted to the Red Crescent Society's Control and Coordination Center.

Khalafi added that a team of doctors had been sent to the scene, according to Mehr.