Nine Injured In Explosion At Military Base In Taiwan - Defense Ministry

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 07:22 PM

BEIJING (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Nine people were injured in an explosion at an ammunition depot at the Hsiang Feng military base near Keelung City in north-east Taiwan, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said on Monday.

Two soldiers were heavily injured and transported to the hospital with serious burns, the statement said.

The incident occurred at 15:00 local time (07:00 GMT) when a 120-milimeter mortar shell exploded during a technical inspection, the ministry said.

The ministry added that the cause of the explosion is under investigation.

