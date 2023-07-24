Nine Injured in Explosion at Military Base in Taiwan - Defense Ministry

Nine people were injured in an explosion at an ammunition depot at the Hsiang Feng military base near Keelung City in north-east Taiwan, the Taiwanese Defense Ministry said on Monday

Two soldiers were heavily injured and transported to the hospital with serious burns, the statement said.

The incident occurred at 15:00 local time (07:00 GMT) when a 120-milimeter mortar shell exploded during a technical inspection, the ministry said.

The ministry added that the cause of the explosion is under investigation.