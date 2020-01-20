UrduPoint.com
Nine Killed, 1 Missing In Footbridge Collapse On Indonesia's Sumatra - Reports

Mon 20th January 2020 | 04:53 PM

At least nine people have been killed and one remains missing after a footbridge collapsed in Indonesia's Sumatra island, media reported on Monday, citing rescue services

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2020) At least nine people have been killed and one remains missing after a footbridge collapsed in Indonesia's Sumatra island, media reported on Monday, citing rescue services.

According to The Jakarta Post, the incident took place on Sunday in Bengkulu province, which had recently been hit by heavy rains and flash floods.

There were about 30 people on the bridge when it collapsed and at least 17 people survived the accident.

"We are launching a search and rescue mission today and tomorrow to look for the missing person. We'll look for him at the mouth of the river," head of the provincial search and rescue agency Abdul Malik told the media outlet.

According to the publication, most of the victims are school students.

