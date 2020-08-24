UrduPoint.com
Nine Killed, 17 Injured By Twin Blast In Philippines' South - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 03:53 PM

Nine Killed, 17 Injured by Twin Blast in Philippines' South - Reports

At least nine people were killed and 17 others injured as a result of two consecutive explosions in the Philippines' south province of Sulu, media reported on Monday, citing the Philippine authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) At least nine people were killed and 17 others injured as a result of two consecutive explosions in the Philippines' south province of Sulu, media reported on Monday, citing the Philippine authorities.

According to China's Xinhua news agency, citing the Philippine military and police, the first blast occurred near a grocery store along a busy street in Jolo, the capital of Sulu province, at around noon, followed by the second near a church some 70 meters (230 feet) away an hour later.

Singapore's Straight Times reported, in turn, that the first blast hit a military vehicle parked in front of a local office building in Jolo, leaving five servicemen killed.

