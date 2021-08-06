Nine killed, 30 injured in bus accident in western Turkey

At least nine people were killed and 30 others injured on Friday in a bus accident in Turkey's western province of Manisa, local media reported

ISTANBUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :At least nine people were killed and 30 others injured on Friday in a bus accident in Turkey's western province of Manisa, local media reported.

The accident happened when a passenger bus hit a stationary truck from behind, the Hurriyet daily said.

The bus with 50 people on board was traveling on a highway between Istanbul and Izmir, it added.

The injured passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals, the daily noted, without further details given.