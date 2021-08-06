UrduPoint.com

Nine Killed, 30 Injured In Bus Accident In Western Turkey

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 06th August 2021 | 01:04 PM

ISTANBUL (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2021 ) :At least nine people were killed and 30 others injured on Friday in a bus accident in Turkey's western province of Manisa, local media reported.

The accident happened when a passenger bus hit a stationary truck from behind, the Hurriyet daily said.

The bus with 50 people on board was traveling on a highway between Istanbul and Izmir, it added.

The injured passengers were rushed to nearby hospitals, the daily noted, without further details given.

