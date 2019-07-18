Nine Killed, 60 Injured in Car Bomb Attack in Kandahar Province in Afghanistan - reports

At least nine people have been killed and 60 more injured in a car bomb attack on police headquarters in Kandahar Province in southern Afghanistan, Pajhwok news agency reported on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) At least nine people have been killed and 60 more injured in a car bomb attack on police headquarters in Kandahar Province in southern Afghanistan , Pajhwok news agency reported on Thursday.

Photos released on social media show black plumes of smoke billowing from the place of the alleged attack.

Earlier in the day, Jamal Naseer Barakzai, the spokesman of the police command, told Sputnik that a group of Taliban gunmen attacked the police command in Kandahar after detonating an explosive-laden vehicle close to the building.

Local sources have reported at least two explosions, while the official confirmed one to Sputnik.