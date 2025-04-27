Nine killed as driver plows into Filipino festival in Canada

Vancouver, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) A driver killed nine people as he plowed through a crowd at a Filipino cultural celebration in Vancouver, police said Sunday, ruling out terrorism as motive for the incident in the western Canadian city.

The Filipino community had gathered in Vancouver's Sunset on Fraser neighborhood on Saturday evening when festivalgoers were hit.

"We can confirm nine people have died after a man drove through a crowd at last night's Lapu Lapu Festival," Vancouver police said on X.

The festival, which commemorates a Filipino anti-colonial leader from the 16th century, falls this year on the weekend before Canada's election on Monday.

Police spokesman Steve Rai said they have arrested a lone suspect -- a 30-year-old man from Vancouver who was known to them -- but were not treating the incident as an "act of terrorism."

It was not immediately known if the man actually meant to run people over or this was just a terrible accident.

An AFP reporter saw police officers at the scene, with parts of the festival venue cordoned off.

Prime Minister Mark Carney said he was "devastated" by the "horrific events."

"I offer my deepest condolences to the loved ones of those killed and injured, to the Filipino Canadian community, and to everyone in Vancouver," he wrote on X.

Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre said in a tweet "I am shocked by the horrific news emerging from Vancouver's Lapu Lapu Day Festival tonight."

Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos said in a statement he was "completely shattered to hear about the terrible incident."

Footage posted online and verified by AFP shows a black SUV with a damaged hood parked on a street littered with debris, meters from first aiders tending to people lying on the ground.

Sheila Nocasa told AFP she left the festival 10 minutes before the incident but began receiving a flurry of messages that something had happened.

"It was a shock," said the resident of the nearby city of Surrey. "I feel very sorry and devastated.

Eyewitness Dale Selipe told the Vancouver Sun that she saw injured children on the street after the vehicle rammed into the crowd.

"There was a lady with her eyes staring up, one of her legs was already broken. One person was holding her hand trying to comfort her," Selipe told the newspaper.

"We are still finding the words to express the deep heartbreak brought on by this senseless tragedy," community group Filipino BC, the organizer of the Saturday event, said in an Instagram statement.

"We are focused on supporting our community right now, in addition to experiencing this trauma."

- 'Bodies everywhere' -

Festival security guard Jen Idaba-Castaneto told local news site Vancouver Is Awesome that she saw bodies everywhere.

"You don't know who to help, here or there," she said.

King Charles said he was "profoundly saddened" by the incident.

Saturday's event featured a parade, a film screening, dancing and a concert, with two members of the Black Eyed Peas featured on the lineup published by the organizers.

Lapu Lapu Day is celebrated in the Philippines in remembrance of Indigenous chief Lapulapu, who led his men to defeat Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan in battle in 1521.

Canadians go to the polls Monday after a frenetic election race where candidates have wooed voters on issues including rising living costs and tackling US President Donald Trump's tariffs.

Carney is favored to win after assuring voters he can stand up to Washington's barrage of sweeping tariffs.