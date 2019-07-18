Nine Killed, Dozens Injured in Car Bomb Attack in Kandahar Province in Afghanistan- Source

At least nine people have been killed and over 50 injured in a car bomb attack on police headquarters in Kandahar Province in southern Afghanistan, a source told Sputnik on Thursday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2019) At least nine people have been killed and over 50 injured in a car bomb attack on police headquarters in Kandahar Province in southern Afghanistan , a source told Sputnik on Thursday.

"So far nine people have been killed and more than 50 have been wounded in the attack," the source said.

Photos released on social media show black plumes of smoke billowing from the place of the alleged attack.

Earlier in the day, Jamal Naseer Barakzai, the spokesman of the police command, told Sputnik that a group of Taliban gunmen attacked the police command in Kandahar after detonating an explosive-laden vehicle close to the building.

Local sources have reported at least two explosions, while the official confirmed one to Sputnik.