Nine Killed In Israel West Bank Raid: Palestinian Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published January 26, 2023 | 06:51 PM

Nine killed in Israel West Bank raid: Palestinian ministry

Jenin, Palestinian Territories, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ):An Israeli raid on the occupied West Bank's Jenin refugee camp Thursday killed nine Palestinians including an elderly woman, Palestinian officials said, also accusing the forces of using tear gas inside a hospital children's ward.

The death toll rose to "nine martyrs including an elderly woman," the health ministry said, with multiple wounded.

In a separate statement, Palestinian health minister Mai al-Kaila charged that "occupation forces stormed Jenin Government Hospital and intentionally fired tear gas canisters at the paediatric department in the hospital".

She described the situation in the refugee camp as "critical" and said Israeli forces were preventing ambulances from reaching the wounded.

Israel's army declined to comment when asked by AFP about the health minister's tear gas allegation.

