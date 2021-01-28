Nine Killed in Military Vehicle Crash in Northwestern Venezuela - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2021) Nine people have been killed and 23 others injured after an Armed Forces vehicle overturned on the northwest of Venezuela, the local La Nacion news agency reported, referring to the regional authorities.

The accident happened on Wednesday near the border with Colombia on the highway connecting the Venezuelan cities of Capacho and San Antonio.

Mayor of the municipality of Bolivar William Gomez said that there were 32 people in the vehicle, seven of them were killed immediately and the other two died in hospital.

According to the media, five passengers were military personnel and the rest were civilians.

The accident may have been caused by the failure of the braking system.