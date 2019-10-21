UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Killed In New Attack In Northern Burkina Faso

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 21st October 2019 | 08:33 PM

Nine killed in new attack in northern Burkina Faso

Nine people were killed in northern Burkina Faso late Sunday, in the latest attack in a region struggling with a revolt, a security official said

Ouagadougou, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2019 ) :Nine people were killed in northern Burkina Faso late Sunday, in the latest attack in a region struggling with a revolt, a security official said.

"Armed individuals carried out an attack on the village of Zoura, killing nine people, all of them civilians," the source said on Monday.

A resident in the nearby town of Kongoussi said the assailants "arrived in the village before the start of curfew (at 6:30 pm) and opened fire shortly afterwards. They also ransacked a shop and made off with cattle." "Not a day goes by without an gun attack, and the number of displaced people arriving in Kongoussi just keeps going up," the resident said.

Zoura lies in Bam, one of a swathe of provinces in northern Burkina Faso that have been battling with a four-year-old wave of violence that came from neighbouring Mali.

The attacks -- typically hit-and-run raids on villages, road mines and suicide bombings -- have claimed around 600 lives nationally, according to an AFP toll.

Out of 486,000 who have fled their homes, 270,000 are in the north, according to the government figures.

On Saturday, four soldiers and a police officer were killed and 11 others injured in twin attacks in the embattled north.

One took place in Bahn, in Loroum province, and the other in Yense, in Yatenga province.

Burkina Faso is an impoverished and politically fragile country in the heart of the Sahel, and its security forces are badly-equipped, poorly trained and under-funded.

France has a force of 200 in Burkina Faso but also intervenes frequently as part of its regional Barkhane operation

Related Topics

Injured Attack Fire Police Road Suicide Mali Bam Burkina Faso Sunday All From Government

Recent Stories

Police high ups inaugurates Manjhand police statio ..

2 minutes ago

Federal govt working to address issues of Karachi: ..

2 minutes ago

Capital Development Authority continues anti-encro ..

2 minutes ago

Nadal named in Spain squad for Davis Cup

2 minutes ago

WETEX 2019 features Sharjah Sustainable City&#039; ..

21 minutes ago

Three policemen injured in Quetta blast

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.