UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Killed, Many Injured In India Capital As Trump Visits

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 10:19 PM

Nine killed, many injured in India capital as Trump visits

Clashes over a contentious citizenship law roiled India's capital for a second day Tuesday -- coinciding with a visit by US President Donald Trump -- as the death toll in rose to at least nine

New Delhi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Clashes over a contentious citizenship law roiled India's capital for a second day Tuesday -- coinciding with a visit by US President Donald Trump -- as the death toll in rose to at least nine.

There have been widespread protests since the law that critics say is anti-Muslim was passed in mid-December, with more than 25 people killed.

"There have been nine confirmed deaths," Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital official Rajesh Kalra told AFP.

He said 31 people, including 10 who were seriously hurt, were brought to the New Delhi hospital Tuesday.

Senior policeman Alok Kumar told AFP that officers were still receiving reports of violence.

"The protesters are attacking police wherever they are present and clashing among each other where the police aren't there," Kumar added.

One of those killed Monday was a policeman, a senior officer told AFP.

More rioting was reported Tuesday, with a large plume of black smoke rising in the sky.

Broadcaster NDTV said three of its reporters and a cameraman were attacked by a mob on the northeastern fringe of the megacity of 20 million people.

"There is hardly any police presence in the area. Rioters are running around threatening people, vandalising shops," a resident of the poor, migrant neighbourhood of Maujpur told the Press Trust of India.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who visited a hospital where the injured were being treated, called for calm.

National Home Minister Amit Shah, whose ministry controls law and order in the capital region, met with senior Delhi government officials and promised to deploy more police if they were needed, Kejriwal said.

Related Topics

India Injured Delhi Chief Minister Police Poor Law And Order Visit Trump New Delhi Citizenship Government Million

Recent Stories

Hamed bin Zayed visits UMEX, SimTEX 2020

20 minutes ago

US military forces arrive in UAE to participate in ..

50 minutes ago

UAQ Ruler offers condolences on death of Mohamed H ..

1 hour ago

Sharjah Ruler condoles Egyptian President on death ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed visits UMEX, SIMTEX 2020

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Chinese President discuss stren ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.