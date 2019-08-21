(@FahadShabbir)

KHARTOUM (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2019) Nine members of the Sudanese Sovereign Council (SC), which will rule the country during a 3-year-long transitional period, took oath on Wednesday before the council's president, Abdel Fattah Burhan, and the country's Chief of Justice Maulana Abbas Ali Babikir, a Sputnik correspondent reported.

Burhan was sworn in earlier in the day.

One candidate of the SC missed the swearing-in ceremony because of failing to arrive in time from a foreign trip.

The TMC is expected to announce its dissolution in coming hours.

The SC will be composed of five representatives of the opposition, five representatives of the military and one more person chosen by consensus.

While Burhan, outgoing TMC chief, will be heading it during 21 months, he will then be succeeded by a civilian-picked politician, who will be the chief of the SC for another 18 months.

A cabinet is also expected to be formed, with the prime minister, nominated by the civilian forces, set to appoint the ministers. Meanwhile, the military will have the right to appoint ministers of the defense bloc.

The TMC and the opposition inked on August 17 the final power transition deal amid ongoing protests that have been sweeping the African nation for months.