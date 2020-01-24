Nine Migrant Parents Reunited With Their Children in US After Separation - Advocacy Group

UrduPoint.com
Fri 24th January 2020 | 02:00 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th January, 2020) Nine migrant parents have returned to the United States to be reunited with their children and continue efforts to seek asylum in the country, advocacy group Women's Refugee Commission said in a press release on Thursday.

"Last night, nine parents who had been separated and deported without their children at the Mexico-US border returned to the United States to reunite with their children and pursue their asylum claims as a result of advocacy efforts," the release said.

The Women's Refugee Commission noted that US District Court Judge Dana Sabraw ruled in September the parents had been coerced into unknowingly signing their own deportation papers, given inaccurate or misleading information by US immigration officials.

As a result, Sabraw ordered the Trump administration to grant the parents entry back to the United States.

An immigration attorney said in the release that several parents have not seen their children in about two years.

According to a report from the Department of Health and Human Services' Office of Inspector General, an estimated 8,000 asylum-seeking families in the United States have been broken up by the US authorities since 2017.

