Nine migrants dead in shipwreck off Tunisia: judiciary

Tunis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2024) Tunisian authorities have found the bodies of nine migrants following a shipwreck off the country's Mediterranean coast, with 27 people rescued and six others still missing, a judicial official told AFP on Thursday.

The North African country as well as neighbouring Libya have become key departure points for migrants, often from other parts of the continent, who risk perilous sea journeys in the hopes of reaching better lives in Europe.

Farid Ben Jha, a public prosecution spokesman for the eastern governorates of Monastir and Mahdia, said that survivors of the latest shipwreck told authorities their boat had capsized after setting sail on Tuesday night.

They had left from the coastal city of Sfax further south, Tunisia's main departure point for migrants heading to Italy, Ben Jha said.

A fisherman who noticed the sinking boat had alerted the authorities, he added.

According to the judicial spokesman, all 42 passengers were from sub-Saharan African countries, and including eight women.

Some of those rescued were from Cameroon, Senegal and Guinea, said Ben Jha.

Each year, tens of thousands of people attempt to make the Mediterranean Sea crossing.

Italy, whose Lampedusa island is only 150 kilometres (90 miles) from Tunisia, is often their first port of call.

Since the beginning of the year, Tunisian rights group FTDES has counted "between 600 and 700" dead and missing migrants due to shipwrecks off Tunisia, after more than 1,300 migrants died or disappeared in 2023.

In late November, two people were found dead while one was still missing after a boat sank off of Mahdia, also a key departure point.

A month earlier, the bodies of 15 people believed to be migrants were recovered by authorities in Monastir.

In September, 36 migrants -- mainly Tunisians -- were rescued off Bizerte in the north.