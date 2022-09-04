UrduPoint.com

Nine Migrants Drown While Trying To Cross Into US - CBP

Umer Jamshaid Published September 04, 2022 | 06:40 AM

Nine Migrants Drown While Trying to Cross Into US - CBP

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th September, 2022) At least nine illegal migrants have drowned while trying to cross the Rio Grande into Texas, according to the US Customs and Border Protection (CBP).

"Border Patrol agents are coordinating with the Eagle Pass Fire Department and Maverick County Sheriff's Office as the search continues for other possible victims," Cecilia Barreda, a CBP spokesperson, said in a statement obtained by The Texas Tribune on Saturday.

The migrants tried to cross from Mexico into the United States on Thursday. CBP and Mexican authorities discovered the bodies of the victims near Eagle Pass, Texas.

According to the CBP statement cited by The Texas Tribune, CBP located six bodies, while Mexican officials recovered three victims.

At least 37 people were rescued from the flood-swollen Rio Grande, while 16 others were detained, CBP said.

Another 39 migrants were reportedly arrested by Mexican authorities.

It is unclear what country the migrants were from.

Well over 2 million migrants have entered the United States illegally via the US southern border since October, breaking last year's record set under the Biden administration's watch. The influx has severely strained local, state and Federal resources trying to handle the situation.

