UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Militants Killed During Clashes In Afghan Province Of Paktia - Police Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Nine Militants Killed During Clashes in Afghan Province of Paktia - Police Spokesman

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Nine militants have been killed and five others were wounded during armed clashes in the eastern Afghan province of Paktia, Hayatullah Nizami Ahmadzai, a spokesman for the provincial police force, said on Sunday.

According to the spokesman, the clashes took place after militants launched an attack on a checkpoint in the Patan district of the province. No Afghan soldiers were killed or injured during the incident, the spokesman said.

The Taliban has yet to make any comment on the attack.

Earlier on Sunday, one police officer and 12 Taliban militants died during an outbreak of violence in the Mirzaka district of Paktia province, local police said.

Armed clashes and bomb blasts targeting both soldiers and civilians continue to occur regularly in Afghanistan despite the signing of a peace deal in February by the US and the Taliban.

The agreement was intended to facilitate the beginning of negotiations between the government in Kabul and the militant organization, although no talks have so far taken place.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Attack Afghanistan Kabul Militants Police Died February Sunday Government Agreement

Recent Stories

UAE embracing holistic national ecosystem to ensur ..

31 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership is keen to advance country’s ..

1 hour ago

Zayed Higher&#039; employs and qualifies second gr ..

1 hour ago

UAE stocks gain AED1.7 bn Sunday

3 hours ago

No coronavirus cases at Sheikh Khalifa Specialty H ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Ranked Number 1 in &#039;High Growth Ecosy ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.