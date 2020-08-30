UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine New Coronavirus Cases Reported In China - Health Commission

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Sun 30th August 2020 | 09:30 AM

Nine New Coronavirus Cases Reported in China - Health Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) China has registered nine new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, all of them have been imported, while another 27 COVID-19 patients have recovered over that period, the country's National Health Commission said on Sunday.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 85,031, the death toll is 4,634.

The total number of recovered individuals in China stands at 80,153. The total number of imported cases is 2,482.

More than 240 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized in China.

On Saturday, China reported 9 new coronavirus cases, all of them imported, and 35 new recoveries.

In the past 24 hours, China confirmed four asymptomatic coronavirus cases (all imported). More than 330 asymptomatic coronavirus patients are currently being monitored in China.

Related Topics

China Sunday All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

9 minutes ago

Israeli Prime Minister Welcomes End of UAE Boycott

10 hours ago

Two Turkish Soldiers Die in Clash With PKK Members ..

9 hours ago

Mayor visits 9th Muharram procession

9 hours ago

Camavinga on the mark as Rennes collect first win

9 hours ago

'I looked up to him': Hamilton tribute to 'Black P ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.