Nine New Coronavirus Cases Reported in China - Health Commission

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2020) China has registered nine new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, all of them have been imported, while another 27 COVID-19 patients have recovered over that period, the country's National Health Commission said on Sunday.

The country's total number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 85,031, the death toll is 4,634.

The total number of recovered individuals in China stands at 80,153. The total number of imported cases is 2,482.

More than 240 COVID-19 patients remain hospitalized in China.

On Saturday, China reported 9 new coronavirus cases, all of them imported, and 35 new recoveries.

In the past 24 hours, China confirmed four asymptomatic coronavirus cases (all imported). More than 330 asymptomatic coronavirus patients are currently being monitored in China.