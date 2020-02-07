Nine Palestinians Detained by Israeli Forces in West Bank, Jerusalem Area - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Nine Palestinian nationals have been arrested by the Israeli forces in several West Bank districts as well as the Jerusalem area, Palestinian Wafa news agency reported on Thursday.

According to the agency, citing the Palestinian Prisoner Society, seven of them have been apprehended in various towns and cities across the West Bank, and another two in Jerusalem and to the north of the city.

Israel occupied the West Bunk during the Sixth-Day War in 1967. Since then, Palestine has been demanding the return of seized territories to no avail.

Israeli forces routinely raid Palestinian settlements while searching for wanted men and often clash with other residents in the process.