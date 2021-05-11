UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine Palestinians, Including 3 Minors, Killed In Israeli Strikes On Gaza - Official

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 12:16 AM

Nine Palestinians, Including 3 Minors, Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza - Official

Nine Palestinians, including three minors, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, Palestinian Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Kidra told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Nine Palestinians, including three minors, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, Palestinian Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Kidra told Sputnik on Monday.

"As a result of the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, nine Palestinians were killed in the enclave, including three teenagers, who were killed in the city of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza Strip," al-Kidra said.

Earlier in the day, alarm sirens, warning of a possible missile attack, went off in the Israeli cities of Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh.

Israeli military said that seven rockets were launched from the Palestinian enclave and one of them was intercepted by Iron Dome missile defense system.

Hamas's military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, took responsibility for the missile attacks on Israel. Later in the day, the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad said that it had fired a rocket on the Israeli city of Sderot near Gaza, where one person was injured.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Israel Jihad Gaza Jerusalem From

Recent Stories

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

5 minutes ago

UAE condemns Houthis&#039; attempted attack on Abh ..

50 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bahrain&#039;s Crown Prince dis ..

2 hours ago

Mohammed bin Rashid issues law on human resources ..

2 hours ago

US Familiar with Ransomware Used against Colonial ..

4 minutes ago

US Has Serious Concerns About Violence in Israel, ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.