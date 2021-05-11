Nine Palestinians, Including 3 Minors, Killed in Israeli Strikes on Gaza - Official

Nine Palestinians, including three minors, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, Palestinian Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Kidra told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) Nine Palestinians, including three minors, were killed in Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, Palestinian Health Ministry spokesperson Ashraf al-Kidra told Sputnik on Monday.

"As a result of the Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip, nine Palestinians were killed in the enclave, including three teenagers, who were killed in the city of Beit Hanoun in northern Gaza Strip," al-Kidra said.

Earlier in the day, alarm sirens, warning of a possible missile attack, went off in the Israeli cities of Jerusalem and Beit Shemesh.

Israeli military said that seven rockets were launched from the Palestinian enclave and one of them was intercepted by Iron Dome missile defense system.

Hamas's military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, took responsibility for the missile attacks on Israel. Later in the day, the Palestinian group Islamic Jihad said that it had fired a rocket on the Israeli city of Sderot near Gaza, where one person was injured.