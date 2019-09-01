UrduPoint.com
Nine People Dead In Plane Crash In Philippines - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 09:00 PM

Nine People Dead in Plane Crash in Philippines - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2019) Nine people have died after a small plane crashed at a resort in the Philippines's city of Calamba, CNN Philippines reported on Sunday.

The plane crashed today, at around 3 p.m. (07:00 GMT), in Laguna province.

According to the flight manifest there were nine people on board. All of them have been declared dead by the authorities.

Two other people were hospitalized after being injured by the plane's fragments.

According to witnesses, the plane plummeted and exploded after failing to gain altitude.

