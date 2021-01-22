Nine People Detained at Dutch Airport Over Fake COVID-19 Test Results - Police

The Dutch authorities have detained nine people at the Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, as they faked the results of their PCR tests for the novel coronavirus in a bid to travel out of the country, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, the country's royal military police, said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2021) The Dutch authorities have detained nine people at the Amsterdam Airport Schiphol, as they faked the results of their PCR tests for the novel coronavirus in a bid to travel out of the country, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee, the country's royal military police, said.

"The Royal Netherlands Marechaussee detained nine people on Thursday at Schiphol airport.

They had false certificates about PCR tests [for the coronavirus], which claimed that they were not infected with the coronavirus," the police wrote on Facebook late on Thursday.

During a check-up, the police officers found out that the negative PCR tests for the coronavirus presented by two women and seven men aged from 30 to 75, who planned to fly to Morocco, were forged.

Law enforcement officers are still investigating the case, the police added.