Nine People Died In Cargo Plane Crash In Eastern Sudan - Military

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 24, 2023 | 01:50 AM

Nine People Died in Cargo Plane Crash in Eastern Sudan - Military

TUNISIA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2023) Nine people have died as a result of the Antonov An-225 Mriya cargo civil aircraft crash in the eastern Sudanese city of Port Sudan, the Sudanese military said on Sunday.

"The Antonov cargo civil aircraft crashed in Port Sudan tonight during takeoff due to a technical malfunction. Nine people, including four military, died," the Sudanese army said in a statement.

