MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2021) The bodies of nine people were found in a van in the Mexican city of Zitacuaro, located in the the state of Michoacan, and the authorities have initiated an investigation into the incident, the state prosecutor general's office said on Tuesday.

"The prosecutor general's office continues the investigation aimed at the clarification of facts and the identification of perpetrators," the statement said.

According to it, crime unit experts confirmed that there were the corpses of eight men and one woman in the van, presumably with gunshot wounds. Medical examiners are still trying to determine the causes of their death. The victims are still unidentified.

Mexican newspaper El Universal reported that the preliminary data shows that drug cartel La Familia Michoacana could be behind the murder.