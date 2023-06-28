Open Menu

Nine People In Texas County Die Over Last Eight Days Due To Heat-Related Illness -Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 28, 2023 | 11:20 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Nine people died in a county in southern Texas over the last eight days due to heat-related illnesses, Webb County Medical Examiner Corinne Stern said on Wednesday.

"In the last eight days in our county, we've lost nine residents to this heat," Stern said at a commissioners meeting.

Temperatures throughout southern Texas reached 110 degrees Fahrenheit, media reported.

Stern urged people to drink plenty of water and monitor family, friends, and neighbors who may be vulnerable to the heat.

The state of Texas has been experiencing triple-digit temperatures since last week, which led to an all-time high power usage on Tuesday, according to the Texas Electric Reliability Council.

