Nine People Injured as Car Collides With Elementary School Building in London - Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2023) At least nine people were injured after a motor vehicle crashed into an elementary school building in Wimbledon, southwest London, the Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

"At this time nine people are reported injured, these include two adults and seven children," it said.

The police added that the driver had been stopped at the scene, adding, however, that they had not been arrested.

The incident is currently not being considered as an act of terrorism, the police confirmed. The investigation is underway, it said.