Nine People Injured In Shooting In Washington On Independence Day - DC Police

Muhammad Irfan Published July 05, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Nine People Injured in Shooting in Washington on Independence Day - DC Police

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th July, 2023) Nine people, including two minors, have been injured in a shooting in Washington, DC, during the Fourth of July celebrations, the Metropolitan Police Department said on Wednesday.

The police received a report of a shooting at around 1 a.m. EST (05:00 GMT) and later learned upon their arrival to the scene that several victims had been struck by gun fire, Leslie Parsons, assistant chief of the Investigative Services Bureau at the DC police, said.

"All of our victims have non-life-threatening injuries.

We do have a total of nine victims. Two of our victims are juveniles, one being nine years old, one being 17 years old," Parsons also stated.

The officer added that the attackers had opened fire at local residents who had been celebrating the Fourth of July.

Media reported that similar shooting incidents occurred on the eve of July 4 in Forth Worth, Texas, and in Philadelphia, where at least three and five people were killed, respectively.

