Nine People Injured in Shooting Incident in US City of Providence - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th May, 2021) A shooting incident took place in the US city of Providence, the state of Rhode Island, leaving nine people injured, local media reported.

The incident took place at about 7:00 p.m. on Thursday [23:00 GMT] on Carolina Avenue, the WPRI broadcaster reported, citing Providence Police Chief Hugh Clements.

Three of the injured people are reportedly in critical condition. The list of the wounded people includes eight men and a woman, all of them are aged between 19 and 25 years.

Police are searching for the attacker, his motives remain unknown.