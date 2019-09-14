UrduPoint.com
Nine People Killed, 21 Injured In Road Accident In Russia's Yaroslavl Region

At least nine people were killed and 21 others were injured on Saturday in a road accident in Russia's Yaroslavl Region, where a bus collided with a truck, a spokeswoman for the local department of healthcare told Sputnik.

"According to the latest information, there are a total of 30 people affected by the accident, nine of them died. There is a child among those injured. His age is being clarified," the spokeswoman said.

According to the spokeswoman, nine ambulance crews are working at the scene.

The circumstances of the incident are being clarified.

