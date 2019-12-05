Nine People Killed, 23 Injured in India After Bus Collides With Truck - Police

At least nine people were killed and 23 were injured on Thursday in India's central state of Madhya Pradesh as a result of a bus and truck colliding, local police said

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th December, 2019) At least nine people were killed and 23 were injured on Thursday in India's central state of Madhya Pradesh as a result of a bus and truck colliding, local police said.

"Nine persons have died and 23 have been injured in a collision between a truck and bus.

Around 10 people have sustained grievous injuries," a police representative said, as cited by the ANI news outlet.

He added that the injured people had been transported to nearby hospitals.

Police are investigating the circumstances of the accident