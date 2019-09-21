UrduPoint.com
Nine People Killed, 4 Injured In Explosion In Minibus In Central Iraq - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 days ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 12:50 AM

Nine People Killed, 4 Injured in Explosion in Minibus in Central Iraq - Reports

DAMASCUS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st September, 2019) At least nine people were killed and four were injured in a blast inside a minibus in the central Iraqi city of Karbala, al-Sumaria broadcaster reported, citing a source in the Iraqi Interior Ministry.

According to the broadcaster, the explosive device planted in the KIA minibus detonated at the entrance to Karbala near the checkpoint.

At the same time, a member of the council of the Karbala province, Nafi Mayali, told the Baghdadtoday portal that the minibus was converted to work on gas, and the vehicle's gas system caught fire and exploded.

