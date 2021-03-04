Nine People Killed, 4 Injured in Military Helicopter Crash in Turkey - Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2021) Nine Turkish servicemen were killed and four were injured as a result of a military helicopter crash in eastern Turkey, the republic's defense ministry said in a statement.

"Communication with the helicopter that took off from Bingol to Tatvan at 13.55 [10.

55 GMT] was lost at 14.25 [11:25 GMT]. Immediately, unmanned aerial vehicles, a CN-235 aircraft and a helicopter were sent in search. As a result, it was established that the helicopter had crashed. On the scene of its fall, nine dead and four injured were found," the ministry said in a statement.

The causes of the disaster are not reported.