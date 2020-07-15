UrduPoint.com
Nine People Killed, 7 Injured In Airstrike Launched By Saudi Coalition On Yemen - Houthis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Wed 15th July 2020 | 06:11 PM

Nine People Killed, 7 Injured in Airstrike Launched by Saudi Coalition on Yemen - Houthis

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2020) At least nine civilians were killed, and seven others were injured as a result of an airstrike that was launched by the Saudi-led coalition, which works in cooperation with the Yemeni government troops, on northwestern Yemen, the Houthi rebel movement said on Wednesday, as quoted by its Al Masirah broadcaster.

The coalition's air forces have conducted an air raid on residential houses, located in the district of Al Hazm in the center of the Al Jawf province, which borders Saudi Arabia, the Houthi rebels said, adding that among those killed were two women and a child.

According to the movement, five children and two women were also injured as a result of the attack.

Earlier in the day, the Arab alliance launched five other airstrikes on locations in Al Hazm, according to the channel.

For over five years, Yemen has been engulfed in an armed conflict between the government forces, led by President Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi, and the Houthi rebels. Despite the support from the Saudi-led coalition, the government troops have failed to regain control over Houthi-controlled areas in the north.

Separately, the forces have also faced an insurgency of the secessionist transitional council in the south of Yemen.

