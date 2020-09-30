UrduPoint.com
Nine People Killed As Islamic State Terrorists Attack Village In Syria's Hama - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Islamic State militants (IS, terrorist organization, banned in Russia) have attacked the al-Fasida village in the eastern Syrian province of Hama on Tuesday, leaving nine civilians killed, Syria's SANA news agency reported.

The bodies of the victims were transferred to a hospital in the Salamiyah city, according to the report.

IS has been relatively dormant in the Hama province for over a year and scattered cells of terrorists are sheltered in the desert of the neighboring Homs province, from where they conduct intermittent attacks against civilian and military vehicles on the highway segment between Palmyra and the eastward-located Deir Ez-Zor province.

The Syrian army continues to track down terrorists and destroy their strongholds in an operation supported by civil defense forces.

