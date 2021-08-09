UrduPoint.com

Nine People Killed Due To Oxygen Pipe Burst In Hospital In Russia's North Ossetia-Alania

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 48 seconds ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 11:42 PM

Nine People Killed Due to Oxygen Pipe Burst in Hospital in Russia's North Ossetia-Alania

Nine people were killed as a result of an oxygen pipe burst in an emergency hospital in Vladikavkaz, the office of the regional government said

PYATIGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Nine people were killed as a result of an oxygen pipe burst in an emergency hospital in Vladikavkaz, the office of the regional government said.

"At 19;24 [local time, 16:24 GMT] information on victims of a breakdown of the oxygen system in the Clinical Ambulance Hospital: seven people died, two people were in serious condition, in total there were 71 people in intensive care.

According to updated information from Acting [North Ossetian] Health Minister Soslan Tebiev at 19.46 [16:46], the number of victims reached nine," the statement says.

Related Topics

Died Vladikavkaz From Government

Recent Stories

MOCCAE, UAEU, Khalifa International Award for Date ..

MOCCAE, UAEU, Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovat ..

43 minutes ago
 I.Coast's Gbagbo announces push for new party

I.Coast's Gbagbo announces push for new party

47 seconds ago
 UN Reviewing Haiti's Request for Aid in Probe of M ..

UN Reviewing Haiti's Request for Aid in Probe of Moise Assassination - Spokesper ..

50 seconds ago
 Egypt, Israel Discuss Plans for Liquefying Israeli ..

Egypt, Israel Discuss Plans for Liquefying Israeli Gas at Egyptian Plants - Oil ..

53 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court summons IG, DIG prisons, home se ..

Lahore High Court summons IG, DIG prisons, home secy over a prisoner's medical i ..

4 minutes ago
 As UN panel warns of global warming, Prime Ministe ..

As UN panel warns of global warming, Prime Minister leading nation-wide tree pla ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.