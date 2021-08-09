(@FahadShabbir)

PYATIGORSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th August, 2021) Nine people were killed as a result of an oxygen pipe burst in an emergency hospital in Vladikavkaz, the office of the regional government said.

"At 19;24 [local time, 16:24 GMT] information on victims of a breakdown of the oxygen system in the Clinical Ambulance Hospital: seven people died, two people were in serious condition, in total there were 71 people in intensive care.

According to updated information from Acting [North Ossetian] Health Minister Soslan Tebiev at 19.46 [16:46], the number of victims reached nine," the statement says.