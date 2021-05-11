UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Nine People Killed, Four Hospitalized After School Shooting In Russia's Kazan- Emergencies

Sumaira FH 10 hours ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 12:40 PM

Nine People Killed, Four Hospitalized After School Shooting in Russia's Kazan- Emergencies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The death toll from the school shooting in Russia's Kazan grew to nine, four more people were hospitalized with injuries, a spokesman for the emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday.

It was previously reported that six school children and a teacher were killed.

"According to updated information, nine people died as a result of the school shooting" the spokesman said, adding that four more people were hospitalized with injuries.

Related Topics

Russia Died Kazan From

Recent Stories

Eid al-Fitr Thursday in UAE

25 minutes ago

Bulgaria president dissolves parliament, sets July ..

5 minutes ago

Joshua set to fight Fury in Saudi Arabia in August ..

5 minutes ago

Hot,dry weather likely to persist in most parts of ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese mainland's population grew to 1.412 billio ..

5 minutes ago

GB Govt issues guidelines for upcoming Eid-ul-Fitr ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.