MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) The death toll from the school shooting in Russia's Kazan grew to nine, four more people were hospitalized with injuries, a spokesman for the emergency services told Sputnik on Tuesday.

It was previously reported that six school children and a teacher were killed.

"According to updated information, nine people died as a result of the school shooting" the spokesman said, adding that four more people were hospitalized with injuries.