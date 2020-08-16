UrduPoint.com
Nine People Killed In Armed Attack In Western Colombia - Governor

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 07:40 PM

Nine People Killed in Armed Attack in Western Colombia - Governor

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) At least nine people were killed as a result of an armed attack in the western Colombian province of Narino, the provincial governor, Jhon Rojas, said on Sunday.

"New acts of violence in Samaniego municipality.

At least nine people were killed in the armed attack, injuries also reported," Rojas said on Twitter.

The governor noted that more than 20 killings were recorded in Samaniego over the past two months. He added that the presence of armed groups in Nario were violating international humanitarian law, and called on police to take measures to bring peace to the province.

