Nine People Killed in Armed Attack on Port of Esmeraldas in Ecuador - Interior Ministry

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) Nine people have been killed, and four more have been injured in an attack by armed criminals on a major seaport in the city of Esmeraldas in northwestern Ecuador, the Ecuadorian Interior Ministry said on Tuesday.

"Nine dead and four injured have been reported so far in the port of Esmeraldas ...

(On Tuesday), 30 heavily armed men from sea and shore attacked fishermen," the ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, over 200 shell casings from firearms have been found at the site.

The ministry added that more casualties were avoided thanks to patrol officers who were in the area and who repelled the attack.

Organized criminal groups were involved in the attack, Ecuador's police said, adding that 60 searches have already been carried out.