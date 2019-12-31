Nine People Killed in Bus Accident in Iran - Emergency Services

Nine people have been killed in a road traffic accident involving a passenger bus in Iran, a spokesman for the country's emergency services said on Tuesday

"Unfortunately, nine people have died as a result of the accident," Mojtaba Khaledi said, adding that ten other people were injured.

According to the Iranian emergency services, the bus capsized earlier on Tuesday on the Zanjan-Tabriz highway.