Nine People Killed In Bus Accident In Iran - Emergency Services
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 31st December 2019 | 02:20 PM
TEHRAN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st December, 2019) Nine people have been killed in a road traffic accident involving a passenger bus in Iran, a spokesman for the country's emergency services said on Tuesday.
"Unfortunately, nine people have died as a result of the accident," Mojtaba Khaledi said, adding that ten other people were injured.
According to the Iranian emergency services, the bus capsized earlier on Tuesday on the Zanjan-Tabriz highway.