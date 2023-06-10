UrduPoint.com

Nine People Killed In Militant Attack On Hotel In Somalia - Reports

Muhammad Irfan Published June 10, 2023 | 03:10 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) At least nine people died and another 10 were injured as a result of a militant attack on a hotel in Somalia's capital city of Mogadishu, the Somali National Television (SNTV) reported on Saturday, citing the police.

Earlier in the day, the Garowe news outlet reported that militants of the Al-Shabaab terrorist group attacked the hotel Pearl Beach in Mogadishu, a favorite hotel of local politicians and officials. Police forces arrived at the scene and neutralized the attackers, the Somali National News Agency (SONNA) reported.

Six civilians and three police officers were killed as a result of the attack, the SNTV said. Somali security forces managed to put an end to the siege of the hotel by killing all seven terrorists and freed 84 people in the counterterrorist operation, according to the report.

SONNA reported another 10 people were injured.

Al-Shabaab is a Somalia-based jihadist militant group linked to al-Qaeda terrorist group (banned in Russia). It wages armed resistance against the Somali government and obstructs UN humanitarian missions in the country.

