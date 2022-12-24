MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th December, 2022) Rescuers have extinguished a fire in a private retirement home in the Russian city of Kemerovo; nine people died as a result of the blaze, a spokesperson of the Russian Emergencies Ministry told Sputnik.

"At 23:39 (16:39 GMT on Saturday) the fire was contained, at 23:49 open burning was eliminated. Six people died and two were injured in the fire," the spokesperson said, adding in a later update that the "death toll has risen to nine people."

An emergencies source also told Sputnik that a total of nine people were killed in the fire.